WATCH: Jalen Milroe has breathtaking touchdown run against Missouri

After a sluggish start to the game, the Alabama Crimson Tide are starting to roll against the Missouri Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Jalen Milroe opened the second half with a 14-yard completion to Kendrick Law. But as is often the case, it’s what Milroe proceeded to do with his legs that had everyone talking afterwards.

Facing 2nd and 8 from the Alabama 36-yard line, Milroe took off for 32 yards to the Missouri 32-yard line — the fifth play of 20 yards or more for Alabama.

Milroe was just getting started.

After hitting tight end CJ Dipree for 23 yards to set up first and goal at the Mizzou 9-yard line, Milroe took off again — going to his left and then reversing field for a breathtaking nine-yard touchdown run.

Alabama had scored on each of its previous three possessions to that point.

Graham Nicholson’s extra point gave Alabama 20-0 lead with 12:33 to play in the third quarter. It was Milroe’s fifth rush of the day for 32 yards. He was 12-of-17 for 146 yards through the air to that point.