Wisconsin vs. Penn State injury report: Nittany Lions without star safety for Saturday's game

The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) and No. 3-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) are now just over one hour from the kickoff of their primetime Week 9 matchup.

The contest is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. CT at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Penn State has released its final injury status report with those minutes continuing to count down before kickoff.

The Nittany Lions will be without star safety Kevin Winston Jr., among others. Starting kick returner Kaden Saunders and third-string RB Quinton Martin will also miss the primetime contest.

Penn State does not have any players listed as ‘questionable.’

The Badgers, meanwhile, will again be without depth S Kamo’i Latu and WR Tyrell Henry. Starting WR Bryson Green is listed as ‘questionable’ after being called a ‘game-time decision’ earlier in the week.

Here is the full injury report entering Saturday’s Week 9 game between Wisconsin and Penn State:

Penn State injury report

Questionable: None

None Out: Kevin Winston Jr., Kaden Saunders, Quinton Martin Jr., Cam Wallace, Keon Wylie, Zuriah Fisher, Mekhi Flowers, Jake Spencer, Andrew Rappleyea

Wisconsin injury report

Questionable: WR Bryson Green, TE J.T. Seagraves

WR Bryson Green, TE J.T. Seagraves Out: Chez Mellusi, Tyler Van Dyke, Joseph Griffin, Kamo’i Latu, Tyrell Henry, Grady O’Neill, Tamer Dalloul, Evan Brown, Leyton Nelson, Rob Booker, James Thompson Jr.,

Penn State S Kevin Winston Jr. injury update

Winston Jr. will miss Saturday’s Week 9 contest against the Badgers. The star safety was injured during the first quarter of Penn State’s Week 2 win over Bowling Green. He was quicklly declared ‘out indefinitely’ and is yet to return to game action.

Penn State RB Quinton Martin Jr. injury update

The true freshman running back is listed as ‘out’ for Saturday’s game against the Badgers. True freshman Corey Smith is expected to step in as the Nittany Lions’ third-string running back.

