Oregon RB Noah Whittington bulldozed an Illinois defender on a forceful TD run

Oregon running back Noah Whittington was going to find the end zone no matter what, which was evident based on how he bulldozed his way across the goal line.

Amid a dominant 35-3 first half for the No. 1 Ducks against No. 20 Illinois on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon was up, 21-3, but was at third-and-five on Illinois’ 18-yard line. Whittington slid through a hole near the line of scrimmage, and although he had some space ahead of him to work with, there were three Illinois defenders waiting for him.

Whittington blew past the first two before absolutely trucking the third, who was blocking the path to the end zone. This poor defender probably didn’t stand a chance against Whittington’s momentum.

The Ducks running back plowed right through the Illinois defense with an emphatic ending to his 18-yard touchdown run, which gave Oregon a 28-3 lead.

Whittington finished the first half with five carries for 45 yards and a score, plus a receiving touchdown, as Oregon entered the break with a comfortable 32-point lead.

