    Bears DE Montez Sweat happy to be where he's wanted

    By Bryan Manning,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EVsE4_0wN6v90g00

    Montez Sweat spent the first four-and-a-half seasons of his NFL career with the Washington Commanders. A 2019 first-round pick from Mississippi State, Sweat started 67 games for Washington, playing in every game during four of those seasons.

    However, after 233 tackles, including 54 for loss and 44 sacks, the Commanders traded Sweat to the Chicago Bears at the 2023 NFL trade deadline—the cost: a 2024 second-round pick.

    The Bears quickly signed Sweat to a four-year extension, making him one of the NFL’s highest-paid edge rushers. Sweat would have a career year between the two teams last season, combining for a career-high 12.5 sacks. He actually led both teams in sacks.

    On Sunday, Sweat will see his former team for the first time since last year’s trade as the Bears travel to Northwest Stadium to face the NFC East-leading Commanders.

    Sweat has no regrets and is happy to be in Chicago.

    “I’m happy just being somewhere that I’m wanted, being at a place where they want me to be and I’ve got a spot,” Sweat said via Alyssa Barbieri of Bears Wire.

    “It’s just a good environment. You’re around guys you want to play for. You’re around coaches you want to play for. That makes you want to go hard. That adds a big part to your game.”

    Sweat would hardly notice Washington’s new environment. Josh Harris had only been the owner for a little over three months before the Commanders traded Sweat and Chase Young. Ron Rivera and his coaching staff are gone. In are general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn. The roster has over 30 new players, led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

    Everyone is happy in Washington, which wasn’t always the case during Sweat’s time there. Sweat, who has 2.5 sacks this season, feels like the Commanders gave up on him. They didn’t. It was business. Washington wanted to retain Sweat, at least the former regime did, but Harris preferred to acquire draft capital. It was a smart move that worked out for all parties.

    Sweat admitted he’s a little more motivated this week.

    “I want to do damage every week,” Sweat said. “Maybe, maybe this week, a little bit more motivation. But it’s just another week. I feel like we’re definitely on track to having a great D.”

    The Commanders and Bears should be one of the NFL’s top games in Week 8.

    Chicago Bears updatesMontez sweatNfl trade deadlineAmerican footballRon RiveraJosh Harris

