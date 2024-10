Ja'Marr Chase didn't know Bengals kickoff time vs. Eagles got moved

The Cincinnati Bengals were flexed out of the late-afternoon kickoff time by the NFL in Week 8.

Luckily for star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, reporters asked him about the situation this week because otherwise, well, he didn’t know the game against the Philadelphia Eagles had been moved.

“Wait this game got moved to 1 p.m.?” Chase asked in footage from WCPO’s Caleb Noe. “I’m under a rock, bro…I did not know that. I don’t think no one was gonna tell me that either. I don’t like that time though because it’s too early in the morning for me to wake up.”

The NFL moved Eagles vs. Bengals out of the national afternoon slot for a few reasons.

For Chase, that means a worse overall outlook when it comes to his sleeping situation…but it sure beats finding out at the last minute that the game was flexed.