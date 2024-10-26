Georgia basketball ranked surprisingly high in preseason top-100

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs basketball team is ranked No. 45 in CBS Sports’ most recent preseason top-100 rankings. As the No. 45 team, Georgia would be on the cusp of making the NCAA Tournament.

“The Bulldogs fully expect to be competitive and in the top half of the SEC, thanks above all to anticipated reforms with the team’s rebounding,” said Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

Georgia basketball is coming off a 20-17 (6-12 in SEC) season where UGA finished No. 11 in the SEC. Georgia did have a promising run in the National Invitational Tournament (NIT), but the Bulldogs wouldn’t have made the NIT if several teams did not elect to participate.

Georgia lost a few pieces from last season, but added a couple of key names via the transfer portal and returns several quality players.

“Mike White has two players back who will be starters in Silas Demary Jr. and Blue Cain. Demary really might be the most undervalued player in the SEC,” continued Norlander. Georgia’s most notable signee is five-star forward Asa Newell.

“He’ll (Newell) need to be a top-10 freshman in the country to validate my UGA ranking, and I think he’s gonna pull it off,” said Norlander. “Look for Demary to step up and be one of the best defenders in the SEC – with backup De’Shayne Montgomery not that far behind. Tyrin Lawrence (via Vandy) and RJ Godfrey (via Clemson) should round out the starting five.”

Georgia opens the 2024-2025 college basketball season on Monday, Nov. 4 against Tennessee Tech at 7:30 p.m. ET.