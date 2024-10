Giants will start CB Deonte Banks after he quit in Week 7

If New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks was disciplined for his complete lack of effort in a Week 7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, it will remain internal.

Head coach Brian Daboll revealed on Friday that Banks will not be benched on Monday night when the Giants play the Pittsburgh Steelers, and will assume his normal starting role.

“He’ll start,” Daboll said, via NJ Advance Media. “We’ve talked to Tae. We’ll keep that in-house.”

It’s at least the second time the Giants have been forced to “talk to Tae” this season. He displayed a similar lack of effort during a Week 4 loss against the Dallas Cowboys, drawing the public ire of defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson.

Banks claims he let his emotions get the best of him against the Eagles, but also admitted to The Athletic that he simply made a business decision when avoiding contact with the scrambling Jalen Hurts early in the fourth quarter.

“I think I could have made it, but sometimes when you’re in that moment, you just think like, ‘Nah.’ But I think I could’ve made a tackle,” Banks said, per Dan Duggan.

Defensive captain Dexter Lawrence said Banks’ lack of effort was also addressed as a team but refused to provide any additional detail. He simply vowed that it would not happen again.

Shane Bowen, the team’s defensive coordinator, shared similar sentiments.

“We expect these guys every snap to play full speed to the tackle. Making sure they’re running the ball and doing all those things. That’s the expectation. That’s the standard we want to have here across the board,” he told reporters. “Something we got to continue to coach. We’ve addressed it as a coaching staff and with the unit and everybody else. Hopefully, moving forward, we can continue to see some progress and some growth in that regard from all our guys, too.”

And that, as they say, is that.