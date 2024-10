Ole Miss Rebels new uniforms for game against Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Ole Miss Rebels square off this week in another SEC clash that has major implications for both sides.

Brent Venables and OU would really like to have this one, in order to quiet down any talk that they won’t make it to a bowl game this season for the first time since 1998.

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are looking to re-engage with the top teams in the Southeastern Conference and stack some wins over the back half of the season. They’re still looking to prove they are worthy of College Football Playoff consideration.

And Ole Miss will be doing so in style, as the team revealed a new look for Saturday’s game. It’s a bit of a twist on their traditional uniforms, with a brand-new helmet in play.

Ole Miss has used this Realtree camouflage helmet design for the last two seasons, but that helmet was typically white with some powder blue accents. This helmet leans more into the navy color scheme with some light blue and white accents on the paint. This marks the eighth unique uniform combination the Rebels have worn this season, the first featuring this helmet design.

Of course, the Sooners will be in their iconic traditional road whites, which is one of the great looks in all of college football.

It’ll be a tough atmosphere for the unranked Sooners, as the Rebels always have a great turnout at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Coming off of a bye week, that fanbase will be amped up to see their team get back on the field.