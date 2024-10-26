Open in App
    Wisconsin football to host collection of top class of 2026 recruits vs. Penn State

    By Mike Hall,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wsomP_0wN3OTIL00

    Wisconsin’s football program will welcome a collection of 2026 recruits to Camp Randall Stadium for the team’s Week 9 clash with No. 3 Penn State on Saturday night.

    In what projects to be Wisconsin’s most significant game at Camp Randall since its Week 3 test against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the program will play host to several high-interest recruiting targets this weekend.

    Eight four-star recruits will make the trek to campus this weekend. The most notable include cornerback Victor Singleton, running back Amari Latimer, tight end Jack Sievers and linebacker Tristan Phillips. Singleton, arguably the most coveted prospect on the entire list, is considered the No. 44 overall recruit and No. 4 cornerback for the class of 2026.

    Here’s the full list of 2026 playmakers slated to visit Madison this weekend, plus a pair of 2027 recruits in Teddy Jerrard and Zac Fares.

    Obviously, a Wisconsin win on the gridiron will play a significant role in how these recruits view the opportunity to represent the Badgers down the line. If UW can lean on its run game and disrupt junior quarterback Drew Allar, Luke Fickell’s group can certainly make this test interesting.

