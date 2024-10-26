Alabama schedule: Are the Crimson Tide playing today?

Will McLelland-USA TODAY Sports

Will the Alabama Crimson Tide be on the field today in Week 9 of the 2024 college football season?

Following a loss on the road at

last Saturday, the Crimson Tide is back in action in Week 9, this time returning home for a Top 25 matchup with the Missouri Tigers. The Tigers are one of the SEC’s top teams at 6-1 overall, and have all the pieces needed to give Alabama some problems Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa.

The Crimson Tide and Tigers will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the game set to take place on ABC live from Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama Crimson Tide 2024 schedule

Aug. 31: Western Kentucky (W, 63-0)

Sept. 7: South Florida (W, 42-16)

Sept. 14: at Wisconsin (W, 42-10)

Sept. 21: Bye

Sept. 28: Georgia (W, 41-34)

Oct. 5: at Vanderbilt (L, 35-40)

Oct. 12: South Carolina (W, 27-25)

Oct 19: at Tennessee (L, 17-24)

Oct. 26: Missouri

Nov. 2: Bye

Nov. 9: at LSU

Nov. 16: Mercer

Nov. 23: at Oklahoma

Nov. 30: Auburn

Record: 5-2 overall (2-2 in SEC)