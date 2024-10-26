Open in App
    Alabama schedule: Are the Crimson Tide playing today?

    By Matt Melton,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OplMI_0wN365lH00
    Will McLelland-USA TODAY Sports

    Will the Alabama Crimson Tide be on the field today in Week 9 of the 2024 college football season?

    Following a loss on the road at

    last Saturday, the Crimson Tide is back in action in Week 9, this time returning home for a Top 25 matchup with the Missouri Tigers. The Tigers are one of the SEC’s top teams at 6-1 overall, and have all the pieces needed to give Alabama some problems Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa.

    The Crimson Tide and Tigers will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the game set to take place on ABC live from Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

    Alabama Crimson Tide 2024 schedule

    • Aug. 31: Western Kentucky (W, 63-0)
    • Sept. 7: South Florida (W, 42-16)
    • Sept. 14: at Wisconsin (W, 42-10)
    • Sept. 21: Bye
    • Sept. 28: Georgia (W, 41-34)
    • Oct. 5: at Vanderbilt (L, 35-40)
    • Oct. 12: South Carolina (W, 27-25)
    • Oct 19: at Tennessee (L, 17-24)
    • Oct. 26: Missouri
    • Nov. 2: Bye
    • Nov. 9: at LSU
    • Nov. 16: Mercer
    • Nov. 23: at Oklahoma
    • Nov. 30: Auburn

    Record: 5-2 overall (2-2 in SEC)

