UFC 308 live updates: Results, round-by-round coverage of every fight

UFC 308 took place Saturday, and MMA Junkie provided live round-by-round coverage and official results. UFC 308 (pay-per-view, ESPN+) took place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

In the headliner, featherweight champion Ilia Topuria (16-0 MMA, 8-0 UFC) put his title on the line for the first time when he took on former champ Max Holloway (26-8 MMA, 22-8 UFC). In the co-feature, Khamzat Chimaev (14-0 MMA, 8-0 UFC) met former champ Robert Whittaker (27-8 MMA, 17-6 UFC) to determine the next top contender at middleweight.

Below, you can find the live round-by-round coverage and official results.

UFC 308 lineup

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 2 p.m. ET)

Ilia Topuria def. Max Holloway via KO (punches) – Round 3, 1:34 – to defend featherweight title

Khamzat Chimaev def. Robert Whittaker via submission (face crank) – Round 1, 3:34

Magomed Ankalaev def. Aleksandar Rakic via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lerone Murphy def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Shara Magomedov def. Armen Petrosyan via TKO (spinning back fist) – Round 2, 4:52

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 10 a.m. ET)

Ibo Aslan def. Rafael Cerqueira via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:51

Geoff Neal def. Rafael dos Anjos via TKO (knee injury) – Round 1, 1:40

Mateusz Rebecki def. Myktybek Orolbai via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Abus Magomedov def. Brunno Ferreira via submission (arm triangle) – Round 3, 3:14

Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Chris Barnett via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:27

Farid Basharat def. Victor Hugo via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Ismail Naurdiev def. Bruno Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Carlos Leal via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway

Round 1 – Holloway staying on the outside and at range here. Topuria marching foward. Leg kick by Holloway. Jab by Topuria. Topuria shoots and gets the takedown! Topuria with a couple of shots, as Holloway got up. Back to striking. Good right hand by Topuria. Leg kick by Topuria. Another one. We’re halfway through the round. Nice combo by Topuria. Big leg kick by Topuria. Another leg kick by Topuria. Holloway with a few leg kicks, too, but not as powerful. Good combo by Holloway. One minute left. Nice right elbow by Holloway! Oh! Holloway slipped or got dropped gard to tell. Topuria gets his back. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Topuria.

Round 2 – Big shot by Holloway early on here. Leg kick by Topuria. Oblique kick by Holloway. Topuria’s face is showing damage. Nice right hand by Topuria. Jabs to the body by Topuria. Right lands clean for Topuria. More leg kicks by Topuria. Three minutes left. Bog left hook by Topuria. Nice jab by Holloway. Man, Topuria keeps landing that right hand over and over. What a chin on Holloway! Jabs by Holloway. Leg kick by Topuria. Oh! Holloway with a right hand. One minute left. Nice combo by Holloway. Leg kick by Topuria. Holloway pressing here. The bell rings.

MMA junkie scores the round 10-9, Topuria.

Round 3 – Topuria pressing Holloway here. Nasty leg kicks by Topuria. Huge right hand from Topuria stuns Holloway! Oh! Topuria drops Holloway! It’s over! Unreal!

Result: Ilia Topuria def. Max Holloway via KO (punches) – Round 3, 1:34 – to defend featherweight title

Records: Topuria (16-0 MMA, 8-0 UFC), Holloway (26-8 MMA, 22-8 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee: Marc Goddard

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker

Round 1 – Leg kick by Whittaker to start the round. Chimaev shoots and gets a hold of Whittaker. And there’s the takedown. Chimaev has partly the back of Whittaker whule being against the cage. Whittaker is defnding well, but Chimaev is all over him. Knees to the legs by Chimaev. Chimaev controlling Whittaker by the cage. He’s trying to get his back, but Whittaker is defending well. And Chimaev gets both hook and secures Whittaker’s back! Not so fast! Whittaker scrambles out of it, but is still on his knees being controlled by the cage. We’re halfway through the round. Whittaker unable to get back to his feet. Chimaev gets a rear-naked choke or face crank and taps Whittaker!

Result: Khamzat Chimaev def. Robert Whittaker via submission (face crank) – Round 1, 3:34

Records: Chimaev (14-0 MMA, 8-0 UFC), Whittaker (27-8 MMA, 17-6 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee: Jason Herzog

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Round 1 – Ankalaev the one pressing the action here. Both fighters throwing several leg kicks. Hard leg kicks by Rakic. More leg kicks connect for both. Clean straight left connects for Ankalaev! It looks like he’s starting to find his timing. Three minutes left. More leg kicks from Rakic, who’s on his back foot. Right hand lands for Ankalaev. Body kick by Ankalaev. He’s landed a few of those now. Leg kick by Rakic. It looks like Rakic is bleeding from his nose. More leg kicks by Rakic. A left hand connects for Ankalaev in the final seconds.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Ankalaev.

Round 2 – Spinning elbow by Ankalaev right at the start of he round. Again, Ankalaev doing all the pressing, Rakic on his back foot. Leg kick by Rakic. rakic now connects with a left hand. Three minutes left. Oh! Nice left to the body from Ankalaev. He gota reaction from Rakic. Clean combo lands for Ankalaev. He’s getting more agressive here. Two minutes left.They clinch and Rakic presses Ankalaev against the cage. Ankalaev reverses. Short shots connect for Ankalaev. They break free and Ankalaev lands a left. Leg kicks by Rakic. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Ankalaev.

Round 3 – Ankalaev comes out pressing. Rakic on the run here, not landing anything significant, just leg kicks. Ankalaev very reserved here, he might be thinking he’s up 2-0. Not a ton going on. Big left lands for Ankalaev. Rakic on the run. He shoots and presses Ankalaev against the cage. Two minutes left. Rakic working hard for the takedown. Short shots by Ankalaev. Ankalaev revrese sthe position. Knee to the legs by Ankalaev. Rakic reverses the position. Ankalaev reverses. Final minute. The crowd boos. Good knees from the clinch by Ankalaev, who’s still pressing Rakic. The bellr ings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Ankalaev. Overall 30-27, Ankalaev.

Result: Magomed Ankalaev def. Aleksandar Rakic via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Records: Ankalaev (19-1-1 MMA, 10-1-1 UFC), Rakic (14-4 MMA, 6-3 UFC)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee: Vitor Ribeiro

Judging: Tony Weeks, Sal D’Amato, Jacob Montalvo 29-28.

Dan Ige vs. Lerone Murphy

Round 1 – Ige immediately pressuring Murphy. Murphy looking to stay on the outside and away from Ige’s power. Man, Ige is throwing bombs! Solid jabs by Murphy. Ige is already cut. Ige closes the distance, shoots and takes down Murphy. Great control here by Ige. Some shots here and there by Ige. Excellent get up by Murphy! He now presses Ige against the cage. They break free. Two minutes left. Leg kicks by Murphy. Oh! Ige just blasted Murphy! Murphy is in trouble! Ige all over him! A knee lands for Murphy! Murphy looking for the takedown, eats a few elbows, but gets it. Ige sweeps. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Ige.

Round 2 – Again, Ige comes out looking to be right in Murphy’s face. Right hand connects for Murphy. Murphy a lot more careful now. Jab to the body by Ige. Body shot by Ige. Let counter hook lands for Ige. Not a ton happening. Ige shoots and presses Murphy against the cage. Murphy reverses him and looks for the takedown. Short shots by Murphy. ige breaks free. Front kick by Murphy. He’s doing much better this round. One minute left. They tarde jabs. Murphy presses Ige against the cage and gets the takedown. He mounts Ige! Murphy tries to get the back, gets too high and falls off. Ige takes top position. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Murphy.

Round 3 – They clinch immediately, and Murphy tries to turn it into a takedown, but fails. Ige back to pressing Murphy. Murphy shoots and ige not only defends, but turns it into a takedown for him. He gets half guard on Murphy. Ige looking to set up an arm triangle. They scramble, but Ige end on top. We’re halfway through the round. Murphy recovers guard. Murphy puts Ige in a traingle position, but is not tight. Ige gets out. Murphy gets back up, but is being pressed against the cage by Ige. Murphy reverses the position. He takes down Ige! Short shots here and there by Murphy. Final minute. Good control by Murphy. Oh! Ige escapes and now theyr’e in the clinch. They brawl it in the final seconds!

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Ige. Overall 29-28, Ige.

Result: Lerone Murphy def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Records: Murphy (15-0-1 MMA, 7-0-1 UFC), Ige (18-9 MMA, 10-8 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee: Mark Smith

Judging: Mike Bell, Hadi Mohamed Ali, David Lethaby 29-28.

Shara Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan

Round 1 – Several leg kicks land for Petrosyan. Petrosyan is the one pressuring here. Oh! Petrosyan rocked Magomedov! He clinches him against the cage. Petrosyan lets him go. More leg kicks by Petrosyan. They both trade leg kicks. Petrosyan so far the more active fighter. Big right hand by Magomedov. Jab by Petrosyan. Oh! Solid left connects for Magomedov. Two minutes left. They’re both trading a ton of leg kicks. Petrosyan connecting with tons of leg kicks. Solid counter left by Magomedov. Body kick lands clean by Petrosyan. Very close fight. Oh! Spinning back fist partly connects for Magomedov.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Magomedov.

Round 2 – Petrosyan back to pressuring. Both guys landing several leg kicks. An accidental groin strike by Petrosyan halts the action. The fight resumes. Big right hand lands for Petrosyan, who then presses Magomedov against the cage. Magomedov breaks free. Check hook by Magomedov. We’re halfway through the round. Magomedov counters witha big right hand. Very even fight here. Now a low blow from Magomedov halts the action. It resumes a few seconds later. Solid combo by Petrosyan. These two are swining! Oh! Petrosyan backing up Magomedov with some power shots. Final 30 seconds. Oh! Spinning back fist drops Petrosyan! It’s over!

Result: Shara Magomedov def. Armen Petrosyan via TKO (spinning back fist) – Round 2, 4:52

Records: Magomedov (14-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Petrosyan (9-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee: Kerry Hatley

Ibo Aslan vs. Rafael Cerqueira

Round 1 – Cerqueira on the outside, staying mobile, while Alsan chases. Big leg kick by Cerqueira, but gets countered with a shot. Oh! Alsan all over him! Non-stop shots! Cerqueira is covering up, but he’s taking damage. Cerqueira is wobbled! He’s just covering up. It’s over!

Result: Ibo Aslan def. Rafael Cerqueira via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:51

Records: Aslan (14-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Cerqueira (11-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Marc Goddard

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Geoff Neal

Round 1 – Dos Anjos pressuing Neal. Oh! A quick combo from Neal knocks down dos Anjos! Neal on top. Neal lets dos Anjos back up, just to shoot and take him down. One, two by Neal and dos Anjos drops in pain holding nhis knee. The fight is over.

Result: Geoff Neal def. Rafael dos Anjos via TKO (knee injury) – Round 1, 1:40

Records: Neal (16-6 MMA, 8-4 UFC), Dos Anjos (32-17 MMA, 21-15 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mark Smith

Myktybek Orolbai vs. Mateusz Rebecki

Round 1 – As expected, Rebecki comes out agressive. Big swings, but big misses. Big leg kick by Rebecki. Oh! Rebecki cracks Orolbai with a right, but Orolbai defends it well. Nother right hand and then a couple of hooks by Rebecki. One, two by Orolbai. We’re halfway through the round. One, two by Orolbai. Orolbai with relentless pressure, but is clearly behind in striking. Right hand lands for Orolbai. Big left hook connects for Rebecki. Orolbai is starting to feel the shots. His right eye is a mess. Oh! Clean right connects for Orolbai. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Rebecki.

Round 2 – They bring in the doctor to check on Orolbai’s eye. He’s good to go and Roun 2 starts. Orolbai relentless with pressure. Nice right lands for him. Orolbai whoots for a takedown and fails. Orolbai with a n uppercut! Rebecki ties up Orolbai and takes him to the cage. Orolbai reverses, tires to take him down, but fails. Big left for Rebecki. Orolbai is bleeding from his nose. A couple of rights connect for Rebecki. Orolbai’s eye is a mess. We’re halfway through the round. A couple of right uppercuts for Orolbai. Orolbai shoots and gets the takedown! Rebecki is now bleeding bad from his right eye it seems. One minute left. Rebecki gets up! Fun fight. Jab by Orolbai. Oh! Standing elbow by Orolbai. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Orolbai.

Round 3 – Leg kick by Rebecki, but right hand lands after by Orolbai. Oh! Big right hand by Rebecki! Oh! Orolabi gets dropped! Rebecki all over him with ground-and-pound! Orolbai taking a beating. His face is all messed up! Rebecki takes him back down. More shots by Rebecki. Orolbai gets back up and now he’s pressing Rebecki against the cage. We’re halfway through the round. Incredible that Orolbai just survived that. Orolbai fails on a takedown and ends on bottom. Good control here by Rebecki. Oh! Orolbai reverses the position. He’s on top now! More shots by Orolbai. Final minute . Rebecki gets up, but Orolbai presses him against the cage. Back to striking. Big shot by Orolbai! Jabs by Orolbai. This is insane. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Rebecki. Overall 29-28, Rebecki.

Result: Mateusz Rebecki def. Myktybek Orolbai via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Records: Rebecki (19-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Orolbai (13-1-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Vitor Ribeiro

Judging: Ben Cartlidge, Sal D’Amato 29-28. Jacob Montalvo 28-29.

Brunno Ferreira vs. Abus Magomedov

Round 1 – Magomedov takes the center of the cage. He’s pressuring Ferreira non-stop. Big leg kicks by Magomedov. Very slow paced fight. Magomedov keeps patiently picking apart Ferreira at range. Ferreira is not throwing a ton. More leg kicks by Magomedov. The round comes to an end.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Magomedov.

Round 2 – Ferreira comes out a little more aggressive. He’s pressuring Magomedov a lot more, and being more active. Good combo by Ferreira. Magomedov with a leg kick. Oh! Magomedov is wobbles bad by Ferreira! Magomedov shoots for a takedown and gets it. He’s in a guillotine. He’s out! Solid response by Magomedov. Magomedov now moves to the back of Ferreira. Ferreira shakes him off. Back to striking. Magomedov still hurt. Ferreira pressing him. Big left hand lands for Ferreira. Magomedov shoots and falls short. Another left lands for Ferreira. Ferreira going for the kill. Magomedov takes him down and starts landing shots from turtle position. Ferreira pulls guard. Magomedov moves to half guard. Shots by Magomedov. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Ferreira.

Round 3 – Ferreira has all the confidence in the world now. He’s walking down Magomedov. Magomedov fakes a takedown, and lands a left. Slick. Both fighters very tentative. A couple of hooks to the body lands for Magomedov. Magomedov shoots for the takedown and gets it! Magomedov now moves to the back of Ferreira. Ferreira slips out! Back to striking,but not for long! Magomedov shoots and gets the takedown. Two minutes left. Magomedov moves to half guard. Magomedov sinks in the arm triangle! There’s the tap!

Result: Abus Magomedov def. Brunno Ferreira via submission (arm triangle) – Round 3, 3:14

Records: Ferreira (13-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC), Magomedov (26-7-1 MMA, 2-3 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Marc Goddard

Chris Barnett vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Round 1 – Nzechukwu is pressuring Barnett here. Oh! Nice left by Barnett. Huge hight difference here. Oh! Now Nzechukwu connects. Oh! Spinning wheel kick almost lands for Barnett and the crowd goes wild! Front kick to the body by Nzechukwu. We’re halfway through the round. More front kicsk to the body by Nzechukwu. Barnett is starting to feel them. Jab by Nzechukwu. Barnett seems like he injured his leg. Nzechukwu all over him with combinations. Barnett is falling apart. He goes down. It’s over.

Result: Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Chris Barnett via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:27

Records: Nzechukwu (13-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC), Barnett (23-9 MMA, 2-3 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Jason Herzog

Farid Basharat vs. Victor Hugo

Round 1 – Hugo pressuring here. He shoots, Basharat defends, and eats a right hand. More pressure by Hugo. Basharat staying on the outside. Leg kick by Basharat. Good counters by Basharat. Oh! And Basharat eats a nasty spinning elbow from Hugo. Basharat dives for a leg lock! It looks tight! Basharat gets out! Basharat working from half guard. He moves to side control. Short shots by Basharat. Basharat lets Hugo back up. Hugo back to pressuring. One minute left. Jabs to the body by Basharat. Very good counters by Basharat. Hugo shoots, pulls guard, and goes for a leg lock! The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Basharat.

Round 2 – Hugo closes the distance and eats a flying knee! He looks stunned! Basharat upping the pressure. Hugo looks like he recovered. Basharat having the better of the exchanges on the feet. Great jab by Basharat. Hugo lands a right hand. We’re halfway through the round. Hugo is upping the pressure. Hard leg kick by Hugo. Oh! A short left hook lands for Hugo and slightly sets Basharat off balance. Another left hook! Hugo finding some success here. Clean one, two connects for Basharat. A failed spinning back kick by Hugo, then Basharat ties him up from the back. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Basharat.

Round 3 – Hugo needs a finish here. Oh! Uppercut connects by Hugo! Now spinning back kick to the body! Hugo gets pressed against the cage. He breaks free. Basharat presses him again against the cage. Hugo breaks free. Solid counter by Basharat. Basharat shoots and takes down Hugo. Great control by Basharat. Hugo doesn’t seem to have an answer to Basharat’s grappling. Basharat all over him. Two minutes left. Basharat gets the back of Hugo. Hugo gets back up. He swings big and misses, and Basharat uses that to take him down. Final minute. Basharat gets the back and locks in the body triangle. Hugo gets out. He goes for a leg lock, but fails. They get back to the feet. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Basharat. Overall 30-27, Basharat.

Result: Farid Basharat def. Victor Hugo via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Records: Basharat (13-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC), Hugo (25-5 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Kerry Hatley

Judging: Hadi Mohamed Ali, David Lethaby 29-28. Mike Bell 30-27.

Ismail Naurdiev vs. Bruno Silva

Round 1 – God jabs by Silva, who’s staying on the outside. Nice combo by Naurdiev! Naurdiev pressuring. Naurdiev catches a leg and presses Silva against the cage. Good pressure here by Naurdiev. Good shots by Naurdiev and then he lets free Silva. Jabs by Naurdiev. Silva is getting picked apart here. Naurdiev presses Silva against the cage. He’s working hard for the takedown. Silva defending well. Nice knee to the body by Naurdiev and elbow by Silva! Back to striking. Naurdiev shoots and takes down Silva! Silva gets up, but Naurdiev jumps on his back. Naurdiev looking for the rear-naked choke! Silva breaks free! The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Naurdiev.

Round 2 – Naurdiev looking good here. Naurdiev back to pressuring Silva. There’s the takedown! Naurdiev takes down Silva and controls him right by the fence. Ground-and-pound by Naurdiev. Silva gets up. Jabs by Naurdiev. They clinch. Knee to the body by Naurdiev. And another takedown for Naurdiev! Naurdiev controlling Silva Khabib style against the cage. Silva gets up. Jab by Silva. Silva seems lifeless in this fight. One, two lands for Naurdiev. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Naurdiev.

Round 3 – Silva is in need of a finish here. Naurdiev back to pressuring Silva relentlessly. Naurdiev presses Silva against the cage. Knees to the body by Naurdiev from the front headlock. Back to striking. Good combo by Naurdiev. Silva misses a kick and gets presses against the cage. They break and go back to striking. Two minutes left. Big right hand by Naurdiev. Leg kick by Naurdiev. Silva looks exhausted. Good knee from the clinch by Silva. Silva now pressuring, but might seem too late. Good shots by Naurdiev. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Naurdiev. Overall 30-27, Naurdiev.

Result: Ismail Naurdiev def. Bruno Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Records: Naurdiev (24-7 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Silva (23-12 MMA, 4-6 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mark Smith

Judging: Sal D’Amato, Jacob Montalvo, Tony Weeks 30-27.

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Carlos Leal

Round 1 – Fakhretdinov shoots for an early takedown here, and gets it. Leal right back up but being pressed against the cage. Good control here by Fakhretdinov. Leal back to striking. Oh! Solid shot and then a stuff takedown by Lean. Fakhretdinov shoots again and presses Leal against the cage. Leal breaks away. A few leg kicks connect for Leal. Again. Body kick by Fakhretdinov. Solid left hand by Leal! Fakhretdinov trying to get the takedown, but unable to. Oh! Fakhretdinov with his own shots! Leal getting the better of the exchanges. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Leal.

Round 2 – Leal with some nasty shots early here. Fakhretdinov feeling those leg kicks, they’re starting to add up! Fakhretdinov presses Leal against the cage. Leal breaks free. Nice jabs by Fakhretdinov. Fakhretdinov’s takedowns have not been effective at all in this round. More leg kicks by Leal. Leal is marking down and picking apart Fakhretdinov. Oh! Fakhretdinov stumbles from a leg kick. Fakhretdinov shoots for a takedown and gets it. Ground-and-pound. Leal has a cut on his left eye. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Leal.

Round 3 – Oh! Uppercut by Leal! Fakhretdinov shoots and gets stuffed by Leal. Brutal leg kicks by Leal! Fakhretdinov getting a little sloppy here. Jab by Leal. Fakhretdinov closes the distance and presses Leal against the cage. Incredible performance so far by Leal. Fakhretdinov can’t get any takedowns going. Nice combo by Leal. Oh! Leal shoots on Fakhretdinov and takes him down! Fakhretdinov gets back up. Two minutes left. Fakhretdinov pressuring, looking to takedown Leal, but Leal’s takedown defense has been on point. Oh! Leal slipping these punches. Fakhretdinov with a clean combo. They’re brawling here in the final stretch. The bell rings. Fun fight.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Leal. Overall 30-27, Leal.

Result: Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Carlos Leal via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Records: Fakhretdinov (23-1-1 MMA, 5-0-1 UFC), Leal (21-6 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Vitor Ribeiro

Judging: Mike Bell, David Lethaby 29-28. Hadi Mohamed Ali 30-27.