Quinn names Commanders' Week 8 game captains

Washington head coach Dan Quinn actually had some news Friday, other than Jayden Daniels.

As usual, on Friday, Quinn announced the captains for the upcoming weekend’s game. Friday, with the press, Quinn announced his captains for Sunday’s home 4:25 kickoff against the Bears would be G Nick Allegretti, S Jeremy Chinn, and S Jeremy Reaves.

Quinn then elaborated on what each of this week’s captains have done for this team in 2024.

“So much of Nick’s leadership shows up with the offensive line, the toughness, the line of scrimmage, and he is an absolute warrior.” Allegretti came to Washington this offseason, following his first five seasons in Kansas City.

“Defensively, it’d be [S] Jeremy Chinn. And I just see this growing taking place with Jeremy. He’s selfless, confident, and communicates well on the sideline. Chinn, still only 26, was selected No. 64 by the Panthers in the 2020 NFL draft. After his four seasons with the Panthers, he signed with Washington as a free agent last March.

Regarding a fan favorite in Jeremy Reaves, “This dude is revered here, both on the grass and off and on it. He’s an absolute slayer, so we love the energy that he brings and all this stuff. So, that is good.” Reaves is in his seventh NFL season, all with Washington. He was voted to the Pro Bowl as the Special Teams player for his play during the 2022 season.

Prior to the start of the regular season, Quinn announced he would not have team captains for the season. Instead, he would name captains on a week-to-week basis. He feels this can be an ongoing motivation throughout the season.