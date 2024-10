Caleb Williams wants Jayden Daniels to play Sunday

When the NFL schedule was released in May, fans of the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders circled their calendars. When would Chicago and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams face No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels and the Commanders?

The Bears and Commanders face off this week, and both enter Week 8 as two of the NFC’s surprise teams. Washington sits atop the NFC East, while the Bears are in the thick of the NFC North race.

However, there is some uncertainty heading into Sunday’s highly anticipated matchup. Will Daniels play? The early frontrunner for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year injured his rib in Sunday’s win over Carolina and did not return. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Head coach Dan Quinn called Daniels “week to week” and said he was “hopeful” Daniels could play on Sunday.

Williams spoke to the media on Thursday, and he, too, hopes Daniels can play against the Bears.

“Obviously you don’t wish to see good and great players down, not in games,” Williams said via Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune. “It only makes the game better (to have him).”

Much like how Daniels handles these types of questions, Williams was focused on helping his team win, not getting the best of Daniels.

“My job is to go win games on Thursdays, Sundays and Mondays. That’s it,” Williams said.

You can bet Williams wants Daniels to play, and he wants to beat Washington — his hometown team — with his contemporary under center. And you can bet Daniels is just a little bit more motivated for this matchup. They aren’t going to tell you that, but that’s the competitive nature of these two elite athletes.

Williams is happy for Daniels and his early success.

“Happy for him, and great to see him balling out,” Williams said.

Quinn said he would have a Daniels update on Friday.