Giants vs. Steelers: 3 causes for concern in Week 8

The New York Giants enter their Week 8 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in hopes of returning to the win column with their season quickly getting away from them.

With the Giants on a two-game losing streak where they put up a total of 10 points, there isn’t much going right for Big Blue. Understandably, the Giants opened up as 5.5-point road underdogs earlier this week.

The Steelers are coming off back-to-back wins and have a 5-2 record heading into Monday Night Football.

Here are three causes for concern ahead of Monday night’s matchup.

Primetime

Daniel Jones and the Giants’ struggles during primetime have been heavily highlighted and continue to be at the forefront of the conversation every time Big Blue plays a night game.

Although the Giants hope to turn it around, this matchup won’t come easy against a 5-2 Steelers team.

Offensive inefficiency

Over the last two games, the Giants’ offense has been hard to watch. They scored just seven points in their last primetime game two weeks ago against the Cincinnati Bengals and three points last week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The offensive line also took a massive step back with the loss of their best asset, left tackle Andrew Thomas, who will be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

With points being hard to come by for Big Blue and the Steelers allowing the second-fewest points per game in the NFL this season entering Week 8, the offensive struggles could very well continue for the Giants.

Slowing gown George Pickens

George Pickens may very well be one of the more underrated receivers in the league. Pickens is coming off his second 100-plus-yard game of the season. With the way Deonte Banks has lollygagged at times this year, it could be a long day against Pickens and the rest of the Steelers passing game.