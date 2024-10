Eagles vs. Bengals Week 8 pick gives Cincinnati nod

It isn’t easy to pick the Week 8 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles.

Both teams got off to brutal starts, mostly compared to expectations that they might be in the running for their respective conference’s top seeds.

The Bengals flopped to an 0-3 start before correcting course. The Eagles went 2-2 over their first four, then escaped the Cleveland Browns by just four points in Week 6.

Now, though, experts like CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco see the Bengals getting a win on Sunday:

Both of these teams seem to have righted things from their slow starts. The Eagles are playing consecutive road games, which will be a challenge after winning a division game last week. The Philadelphia defense will be challenged by Joe Burrow and the passing game. Look for Burrow to have a big day. The Bengals will take it to even their record.

The Bengals are favored, are at home and continue to get healthier on the defensive side of the ball, especially in the trenches.

But…the offense has regressed over the last two weeks against elite front sevens fielding by the New York Giants and those Browns. Now, starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is hurt and the Eagles happen to have some strong pass-rushers, too.

While it’s certainly a winnable game, especially with Joe Burrow under center, it’s no wonder the NFL picks and odds keep coming in by close margins for either team.