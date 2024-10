Indianapolis Colts vs. Texans key stats comparison: Who has Week 8 advantage?

For the second time this season already, the Indianapolis Colts will face the Houston Texans, this time on the road.

Although we are roughly at the halfway point in the NFL season, which means there is still a good chunk left in the season, this Week 8 matchup comes with major AFC South playoff implications.

Of course, the game is not played on paper but seven games into the season, we are beyond the small sample size portion of the year, and where teams rank statistically can tell us who they are in certain areas.

That information can then give us insights into where the matchup advantage could lie for each team.

With so much data and information out there nowadays, I did my best to boil this article down to the need to know statistics for this matchup that do still carry a lot of weight.

This includes the run game performance, passing game performance, pressures, turnovers, third down and red zone success, and of course, points.

With help from Team Rankings and Pro Football Reference, here is how the Colts matchup stat-wise in a few key categories with the Dolphins:

IND HOU

Points per game 22.1 (18th) 23.6 (14th)

Points per game allowed 21.3 (12th) 22.7 (17th)

Yards per rush 4.5 (13th) 4.5 (15th)

Yards per rush allowed 4.6 (21st) 4.5 (15th)

Yards per pass attempt 7.3 (14th) 7.2 (15th)

Yards per pass attempt allowed 7.1 (24th) 5.5 (2nd)

Pressure rate on QB 21.9% (16th) 26.2% (11th)

Pressure rate allowed 19.7% (14th) 28.2% (29th)

Turnover differential +2 (T10) +3 (T8)

Third down conversion rate 40.9% (11th) 40.0% (14th)

Defensive third down conversion rate 44.5% (25th) 34.8% (13th)

Red zone success rate 54.1% (17th) 70.0% (4th)

Defensive red zone success rate 63.6% (25th) 72.2% (30th)