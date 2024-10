Titans greats Steve McNair, Eddie George advance in Hall of Fame voting

The Tennessee Titans have two former players who have advanced in the 2025 NFL Hall of Fame voting process: Quarterback Steve McNair and running back Eddie George.

McNair played 11 of his 13 seasons in the NFL as a member of the Titans, although his first two seasons were when the team was still in Houston. He spent his last two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. Over his career, McNair earned MVP honors, three Pro Bowl appearances, and was an AP All-Pro in 2003.

George played eight of his nine seasons with the Titans, although he also joined the team when they were still in Houston. George played his final season with the Ravens. He earned Offensive Rookie of the Year in his first season and joined the Pro Bowl rankings for the next four seasons. He also had MVP and Offensive Player of the Year shares a few times.

Both McNair and George made four post-season appearances, including the Titans’ 1999 Super Bowl loss to the St. Lous Rams.

Neither McNair nor George is on the ballot for the first time. They’re currently in a group of 50, which will be whittled down to 25 next month. Stay tuned to see if McNair and George finally make it to the Hall of Fame.