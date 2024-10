Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman reflects on his trade deadline experience: ‘I just hit the ground running’

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman spoke with reporters on Wednesday, hours after a reported trade to acquire a former All-Pro talent. Hardman gave details on the mindset of a receiver joining a new team’s system midway through a season.

“I guess, just like any system, and I think you have veterans in the room, you have guys that been here,” said Hardman. “So I think it’s just up to those guys that have been here too, kind of like, show the way, what’s going on and how we do certain things and how we work. They just come here, get to know the system, and go to work, man, get better every day.”

The Chiefs were awaiting the official completion of the reported DeAndre Hopkins trade, so they couldn’t discuss adding the multiple-time Pro Bowler. Hardman reflected on his personal experience last season during the trade deadline.

“Oh, for me, man, honestly, speaking of my situation, I came back and was ready to run it. I was good. I was in the ground running. I knew what was going on. I knew the system, but anybody else, I already know what kind of what they go through.” said Hardman. “I mean, I guess it’s similar: you get on the flight, you get over here, you get acclimated, you get your jersey number, i don’t know, it’s a lot of stuff that goes into it, but for what I did, I just hit the ground running and was ready to contribute in a way I could.”

Considering his role, Hopkins’ proposed addition would be an interesting dynamic for the Chiefs’ offense. The wide receiver room has been injured and could use this boost moving forward.