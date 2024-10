UFC 308 full press conference faceoffs video: Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev, more

ABU DHABI – The star of UFC 308 main card athletes came face to face for the first time during fight week following Thursday’s pre-fight press conference.

With fight week festivities rolling on, the athletes for the card took the stage to answers questions from the media, then engaged in staredowns ahead of Saturday’s event, which takes place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island (ESPN+ pay-per-view, ESPN+).

In addition to the Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway featherweight championship main event, the anticipated five-round middleweight co-headliner of Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev, as well as main card bouts of Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige, Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakic and Shara Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan also were in attendance and participated in faceoffs.

Watch the video above to see the full pre-fight press conference faceoffs ahead of UFC 308.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 308.