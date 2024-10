Commanders' Dan Quinn praises Jamin Davis

Think back to when a Washington coach was fed up with a player and finally cut him.

It’s happened more than a few times, and for good reason. Of course, these circumstances do not occur exclusively with Washington. Players sometimes have attitudes, don’t receive coaching well, or don’t accept their role well, and it can lead to trouble.

But not so with Jamin Davis, according to Dan Quinn during his Wednesday press conference. Davis was released Tuesday, and Quinn was asked about it Wednesday.

“We activated Jordan Magee,” Quinn said. “So, just from a roster spot and, man, what a good teammate, Jamin. So, like yesterday, getting a chance to visit with him definitely left a strong impression. And sometimes there’s good that comes after the hard stuff, and he’s somebody that we’ll definitely be watching and pulling for. He really worked hard during his time here.”

It should not be overlooked that Davis went along with the coaches, attempting to learn a new position (DE) in training camp and the preseason. It is not easy to make a transition like that when your college and NFL years have been spent at another position (LB).

Quinn went out of his way to convey that attitude was not the issue with Jamin Davis. Quinn continued that it actually was not an easy decision to release Davis midseason. However, rookie LB Magee has been on IR since getting injured against the Jets in the first weekend of the preseason. So, Quinn is ready to get Magee some game reps and see what he can add to this roster the second half of the season.

“So, at the end, just, it’s always this puzzle you’re trying to put together. And there’s always hard decisions and those are ones that come up. But they’re really hard and this one was hard.”

Will Adam Peters and Quinn bring Davis back to the practice squad, where he can work on developing the skills needed to play defensive end? His final comment concerning Davis did not lead one to that conclusion.

“So, when guys move on from here, I’m hopeful wherever they go, they find the right combination, the right things to allow them to do their thing. So that’s my hope for anybody that goes on from here.”