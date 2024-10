Giants greats Eli Manning, Tiki Barber advance in Hall of Fame voting

Former New York Giants greats, quarterback Eli Manning and running back Tiki Barber, have advanced with 48 other modern-day players in the voting process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 presented by Visual Edge IT.

The list will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in approximately four weeks with the Class of 2025 being announced at the NFL Honors in New Orleans, Louisiana, in February and enshrined in August in Canton.

Manning is the Giants’ all-time passing leader and holds most of the franchise’s passing records. He has also played the most seasons and the most games in a New York Giants uniform.

Barber is the Giants’ all-time leading rusher, is second to Hall of Famer Frank Gifford in touchdowns, and is fourth on the Giants’ all-time list in receiving yards.

This announcement comes on the heels of former head coach Tom Coughlin advancing to the next round in the coaches’ category and linebacker Carl Banks, running back Ottis Anderson, and quarterback Charlie Conerly making it to the next round in the senior’s category.

It would be fitting if Manning and Coughlin went into the Hall of Fame together. And it would be incredibly ironic if Barber joined them.