Broncos release depth chart for Week 8 vs. Panthers

After making a few changes to the 53-man roster last week, the Denver Broncos have released their updated depth chart ahead of a Week 8 showdown with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Last week, the Broncos activated outside linebacker Baron Browning (foot), right tackle Mike McGlinchey (MCL) and cornerback Damarri Mathis (ankle) from injured reserve to the active roster.

Denver also cut running back Blake Watson from the active roster and later re-signed him to the practice squad. Following those moves, here’s a look at the team’s updated depth chart going into the Panthers game.

Broncos offensive depth chart

WR Marvin Mims Troy Franklin

LT Garett Bolles Matt Peart

LG Ben Powers Alex Palczewski

C Alex Forsyth

RG Quinn Meinerz Alex Palczewski

RT Mike McGlinchey Frank Crum

TE Adam Trautman Greg Dulcich Lucas Krull

WR Courtland Sutton Lil’Jordan Humphrey Devaughn Vele

RB Javonte Williams Jaleel McLaughlin Audric Estime

FB Michael Burton Nate Adkins

QB Bo Nix Jarrett Stidham Zach Wilson

Broncos defensive depth chart

DE Zach Allen Jordan Jackson

NT D.J. Jones Malcolm Roach

DE John Franklin-Myers Eyioma Uwazurike

SLB Jonathon Cooper Jonah Elliss

WLB Nik Bonitto / Baron Browning Dondrea Tillman

ILB Justin Strnad Levelle Bailey

ILB Cody Barton Levelle Bailey

LCB Pat Surtain Levi Wallace Tremon Smith

RCB Riley Moss Damarri Mathis Kris Abrams-Draine

NCB Ja’Quan McMillian

S P.J. Locke JL Skinner

S Brandon Jones Devon Key Keidron Smith

Broncos special teams depth chart

PK Wil Lutz

KO Wil Lutz

P Riley Dixon

H Riley Dixon

LS Mitchell Fraboni

KR Marvin Mims Tremon Smith Jaleel McLaughlin

PR Marvin Mims Tremon Smith

Sunday’s game will be regionally televised on CBS (view the TV broadcast map). Playing at home, the Broncos are considered favorites in Week 8.