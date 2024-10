What the Titans get with new linebacker Jerome Baker

The Tennessee Titans acquired LB Jerome Baker from the Seattle Seahawks in the Ernest Jones trade. So, what are the Titans getting with the addition of this veteran linebacker? Let’s take a look.

Like Jones, Baker will be a free agent at the conclusion of the 2024 season and will be departing the Seahawks after a very short stint in Seattle. The Seahawks signed the veteran linebacker in March to a one-year $7 million contract. Clearly, things didn’t work out.

He was signed after playing six seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Baker underwent surgery on his wrist in January and was eventually released by the Dolphins with a failed physical designation. The 27-year-old linebacker was a third-round pick by the Dolphins in 2018 and has started 82 games in his six NFL seasons. Before his release, he was entering the final year of a three-year, $37.5 million contract he signed in 2021.

The veteran linebacker has battled a hamstring injury while with the Seahawks, which has limited his production. On the season, Baker has recorded 37 tackles (21 solo), one sack, and one forced fumble. He finished his time with the Seahawks with a 62.7 PFF grade.

One can argue that Jones is superior to Baker at this point, but it is clear that he was not in the team’s long-term plans at the linebacker position. Baker is a solid veteran who can help mentor Cedric Gray, who the Titans likely view as the solution inside next to Kenneth Murray.

If Baker can pick up the defense quickly, he should be available to make his debut with the Titans on Sunday when they face the Detroit Lions. However, he will likely be inactive, with preparations in full swing.