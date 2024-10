Bengals reveal jersey combo for Week 8 game vs. Eagles

The Cincinnati Bengals saved one of their best looks for the Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Then, the NFL flexed the showdown out of its planned spot.

It’s not hard to see why, of course. The Bengals had started 2-4 at the time of the announcement and the Eagles were at 3-2. That getting replaced by Bears vs. Commanders (and what was supposed to be No. 1 pick Caleb Williams vs. No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels before the latter’s injury) was an easy choice for the league.

The Bengals will roll with their whiteout look for the game, anyway, at least cementing the best-looking jersey match up Week 8: