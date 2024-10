Broncos' updated 53-man roster for Panthers game in Week 8

The Denver Broncos made a flurry of roster moves before their Thursday Night Football showdown with the New Orleans Saints last week.

Perhaps most notably, the Broncos activated outside linebacker Baron Browning (foot), right tackle Mike McGlinchey (MCL) and cornerback Damarri Mathis (ankle) from injured reserve to the 53-man roster.

Denver also elevated linebacker Kwon Alexander and offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton from the practice squad to the game-day roster ahead of their game in New Orleans last week. Alexander and Throckmorton have since reverted back to the practice squad.

The Broncos also cut running back Blake Watson from the active roster and later re-signed him to the practice squad.

Here’s a look at the updated active roster following those moves.

Denver Broncos 53-man roster

With a 53-man roster and a 17-player practice squad, Denver has 70 players under contract, plus several players on injured reserve.