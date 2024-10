Mecole Hardman addresses media after Chiefs' Week 7 win vs. 49ers

Mecole Hardman, who was instrumental in the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory over the San Fransisco 49ers back in February, made his presence felt at Levi’s Stadium in Week 7 to help the defending champions earn their sixth win of the regular season.

Hardman has proven to be a reliable target for Patrick Mahomes after wideouts Rashee Rice and Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown were placed on injured reserve earlier in the season.

Against San Fransisco, he managed to score a touchdown on an impressive run that helped keep the Chiefs in the lead late in Sunday’s game.

After Kansas City’s dominant win over the 49ers, Hardman spoke to NFL reporter Darren Smith in the locker room and shared how felt about the strength of the Chiefs’ receiving corps.

Check out this video of Hardman’s comments, which was posted to Twitter by Smith on Sunday evening:

Look for this veteran wide receiver to continue his run of dominance when Kansas City travels to face off against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8.