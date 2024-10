Chargers PFF grades: Best, worst performers in Week 7 loss to Cardinals

In Week 7, the Chargers lost on the road to the Cardinals, 17-15.

Along the way, there were some standout performers and others who did not contribute as much.

Here are the best and worst performers from Monday’s contest, according to Pro Football Focus’ player grades.

Top 5 Offense

QB Justin Herbert — 89.7

WR Josh Palmer — 80.3

OT Joe Alt — 76.2

TE Will Dissly — 74.6

OL Zion Johnson — 71.6

Top 5 Defense

EDGE Khalil Mack — 92.1

LB Denzel Perryman — 76.4

DT Poona Ford — 72.2

S Derwin James — 72.0

DT Otito Ogbonnia — 70.3

Bottom 5 Offense

TE Eric Tomlinson — 45.8

WR Ladd McConkey — 47.9

FB Scott Matlock — 48.3

WR Jalen Reagor — 56.0

OL Trey Pipkins — 56.2

Bottom 5 Defense

EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu — 29.0

LB Junior Colson — 29.2

S Alohi Gilman — 35.7

EDGE Bud Dupree — 43.1

CB Cam Hart — 44.3