Rams designate Puka Nacua to return from IR: What it means for the WR

On the same day that news broke about Cooper Kupp potentially being traded, the Los Angeles Rams announced some other positive news regarding their Puka Nacua.

Nacua has been on injured reserve since going down with a knee injury in Week 1 but he’s officially been designated to return. He returned to practice on Tuesday, which is the first step toward him getting back on the field. He hasn’t yet been activated, but the Rams have started his 21-day clock to be taken off IR.

Sean McVay hasn’t given any indications that Nacua is on the verge of returning to game action but it’s at least an encouraging sign that he was able to practice on Tuesday ahead of the team’s game against the Vikings on Thursday.

The Rams must now activate him in the next 21 days, otherwise he will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season. He can continue practicing moving forward, so he will be listed on injury reports after practice.

Nacua’s knee injury was diagnosed as a PCL sprain, similar to the injury he suffered in a joint practice with the Chargers in August. Tuesday marks the first time he has practiced since the week of the season opener against the Lions.

In the only game he played, Nacua caught four passes for 35 yards.