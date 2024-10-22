Open in App
    Mike Tomlin hilariously outsmarted Aaron Rodgers in Week 7

    By Andrew Vasquez,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UmBOW_0wGyKQlz00

    What was supposed to be a wonderful reunion for Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams turned sour as the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled the welcome mat out from under the pair in Week 7. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin did not make things any easier on the veteran quarterback as he showcased some high-level coaching late in the contest.

    Midway through the fourth quarter, with Pittsburgh having all but slammed the door on a potential New York Jets comeback, Rodgers tried to pull a sneaky veteran move on fourth down with four yards to go, attempting to catch the Steelers defense with too many men on the field. The subsequent penalty on Pittsburgh would have allowed the Jets to not only automatically get the first down but continue their efforts in scoring. However, Tomlin proved to Rodgers that there are levels to this game.

    Tomlin’s smile paints the satisfying, symbolic picture of what many Steelers fans heard from doubters and naysayers surrounding the team leading into Week 7, and how good it felt for the team to silence the critics.

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    AtsV
    1d ago
    Great. I love nothing more than watching Roger’s fail.
    it's a job
    1d ago
    Just awesome! 💛🖤🏈🖤💛
    View all comments
