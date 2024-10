Giants general manager Joe Schoen scouted Georgia-Texas

The New York Giants were again on the road over the weekend, hard at work scouting some of the top NCAA schools and players ahead of their Week 7 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

After a two-week scouting hiatus — at least what was known publicly — general manager Joe Schoen was back on the trail, taking in the week’s biggest game.

Local and national scouts were also spread out across the county as the team gathered data in preparation for the 2025 NFL draft.

Here’s a quick look at some of the games where the Giants had a confirmed scouting presence:

Georgia vs. Texas

BYU vs. Oklahoma State

USC vs. Maryland

Alabama vs. Tennessee