Raiders sign former Bengals 3rd round defensive lineman, cut their own drafted DT

The work at defensive tackle continues for the Raiders midway through the season. Today they officially signed Zach Carter to the active roster off of their practice squad.

Carter was a third round pick by the Bengals in 2022. He played three seasons in Cincinnati and was cut earlier this month. The Raiders then signed him to their practice squad a week later and now he has been added to the active roster.

The Florida alum appeared in 37 games in Cincinnati with 16 starts. He put up 55 combined tackles along with one sack, two tackles for loss, and four QB hits.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders waived DT Nesta Jade Silvera who they had selected in the seventh round of the 2023 draft out of Arizona State. Silvera appeared in nine games over the past two seasons with no starts. He had ten combined tackles in that time. Last Sunday he was relegated to special teams duties while Matthew Butler and Jonah Laulu were part of the DT rotation.