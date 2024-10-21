Dan Campbell responds as only he can to Chris Christie calling him 'classless'

Dan Campbell is one of the most popular coaches in America, regardless of the sport. But even Campbell can’t please everyone all the time.

After Campbell and the Lions kept the pedal to the metal into the fourth quarter of Detroit’s 47-9 blowout win in Week 6 in Dallas, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie went after Campbell.

Christie is a Cowboys fan and close personal friend of celebrity Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and he took umbrage with Campbell not calling off the dogs sooner in the epic beatdown–which happened to take place on Jones’ 82nd birthday. Christie called Campbell “classless.”

Normally that wouldn’t be newsworthy, but Campbell was questioned about Christie’s attack during his most recent press conference. Deftly avoiding any political muck, Campbell responded as only he can.

“No, it’s – the only thing, the last time somebody called me classless, I was drinking wine out of a bottle,” Campbell deadpanned. “But no, it’s all good. I’m not worrying about it.”