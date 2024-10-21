Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY Sports Media Group

    Dan Campbell responds as only he can to Chris Christie calling him 'classless'

    By Jeff Risdon,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zNOdn_0wGIit5s00

    Dan Campbell is one of the most popular coaches in America, regardless of the sport. But even Campbell can’t please everyone all the time.

    After Campbell and the Lions kept the pedal to the metal into the fourth quarter of Detroit’s 47-9 blowout win in Week 6 in Dallas, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie went after Campbell.

    Christie is a Cowboys fan and close personal friend of celebrity Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and he took umbrage with Campbell not calling off the dogs sooner in the epic beatdown–which happened to take place on Jones’ 82nd birthday. Christie called Campbell “classless.”

    Normally that wouldn’t be newsworthy, but Campbell was questioned about Christie’s attack during his most recent press conference. Deftly avoiding any political muck, Campbell responded as only he can.

    “No, it’s – the only thing, the last time somebody called me classless, I was drinking wine out of a bottle,” Campbell deadpanned. “But no, it’s all good. I’m not worrying about it.”

    Comments / 14
    Add a Comment
    William Wright
    16h ago
    Chris Christie...sounds redundant
    david
    17h ago
    Lions of Judah ……
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Terry Bradshaw looks straight into camera to speak to Fox NFL Sunday viewers for rant – but it comes back to haunt him
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Dan Campbell hits back at Chris Christie’s ‘no class’ dig from Lions-Cowboys aftermath
    New York Post1 day ago
    Vikings Quietly Cut Semi-Popular Playmaker
    VikingsTerritory1 day ago
    Travis Kelce sparks outrage: ‘He’s a drunk and a bully’
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    Lions Star WR Reacts Immediately After Getting Suspended by NFL
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Francesca Arrested And Charged With Beating Up Her Boyfriend
    BroBible7 days ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims Diddy Drugged Him, Leading to His Stroke
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show1 day ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent4 days ago
    Rob Gronkowski absent from Fox NFL Sunday for Week 7 as viewers fear he may ‘never come back’ on air
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Jennifer Lopez In Plunging Jumpsuit And Heels Told Outfit Inappropriate
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    Cameras catch fired up Mac Jones celebrating Patriots failed drive
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    Ryan Seacrest Leaves Fans in Tears as He Announces Emotional Foundation News
    goodhousekeeping.com2 days ago
    Stephen A. Smith Says 1 QB May Need To Retire
    thecoldwire.com1 day ago
    Howie Long tells Fox NFL Sunday colleague ‘looking good’ over classy outfit and says ‘you got the big money’
    The US Sun23 hours ago
    PHOTO: Everyone Was Saying The Same Thing About The Jaw-Dropping Texas Longhorns Fan Caught On Camera During Loss To Georgia
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Panthers announce quarterback decision for Broncos game
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    First Lady Jill Biden tells ABC that President Biden dropping out of the race was 'right call'
    Fox News1 day ago
    Bill Belichick annihilates Giants general manager Joe Schoen
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    Veteran ESPN Sideline Reporter, Lisa Salters Has Never Been Married But Has A Partner
    playersbio.com1 day ago
    Mic'd-up Saquon Barkley classily turned down a chance at his rushing record so Eagles backups could play
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Fox’s Lawrence Jones Falsely Claims Kamala Harris Only Talked About Her McDonalds Job After Getting the Nomination
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily11 days ago
    College football fans were furious that Ohio State-Penn State game was chosen for Fox's Big Noon Saturday
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    14 Geeky Facts
    Larry E Lambert2 days ago
    Senate Democrats running away from Harris in ‘blue wall’ states
    The Hill1 day ago
    ‘I Do Mean It, Actually’: Trump Town Hall Crowd Loudly Boos As He Wishes Kamala Harris Happy Birthday
    Mediaite2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy