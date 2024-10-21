Did Keon Coleman actually tell Amari Cooper what to do on Bills TD?

In Amari Cooper’s debut with the Buffalo Bills, he pulled off an incredible feat by scoring a touchdown despite only having a few days to study and learn the team’s playbook.

On one occasion, it appeared that Cooper had some help.

FS1 NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho first pointed out on social media that it appeared like Cooper looked over to rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman prior to the ball being snapped on a particular play. That snap ended up being the recently-acquired receiver’s first touchdown in Buffalo.

The Bills took a 14-10 lead with that score and never looked back and Acho broke down the play laughing, even.

“[Cooper] is looking at Coleman like, ‘Hey brah, what the hell do I have right now?'” Acho noted during his breakdown of the play.

After the 34-10 win for the Bills, Coleman was specifically asked about that moment. He downplayed it.

“Nah, man. He knew the play,” Coleman said. “I just helped him confirm it.”

A replay of the touchdown and Coleman’s full response can be found below: