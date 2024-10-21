Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY Sports Media Group

    Did Keon Coleman actually tell Amari Cooper what to do on Bills TD?

    By Nick Wojton,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11tmfd_0wGHJn9G00

    In Amari Cooper’s debut with the Buffalo Bills, he pulled off an incredible feat by scoring a touchdown despite only having a few days to study and learn the team’s playbook.

    On one occasion, it appeared that Cooper had some help.

    FS1 NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho first pointed out on social media that it appeared like Cooper looked over to rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman prior to the ball being snapped on a particular play. That snap ended up being the recently-acquired receiver’s first touchdown in Buffalo.

    The Bills took a 14-10 lead with that score and never looked back and Acho broke down the play laughing, even.

    “[Cooper] is looking at Coleman like, ‘Hey brah, what the hell do I have right now?'” Acho noted during his breakdown of the play.

    After the 34-10 win for the Bills, Coleman was specifically asked about that moment. He downplayed it.

    “Nah, man. He knew the play,” Coleman said. “I just helped him confirm it.”

    A replay of the touchdown and Coleman’s full response can be found below:

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    What Keon Coleman said about first 100-yard game of his Bills career
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    Amari Cooper hilariously asked for help after a Bills pre-snap audible and still scored a touchdown
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    Panthers announce quarterback decision for Broncos game
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    Melissa McCarthy Shows Off Her 75-Lb Weight Loss In Corseted Viking Costume On ‘Live With Kelly And Mark’
    shefinds5 days ago
    Trade 'Steal' Amari Cooper Sends Message to Bills Mafia After TD in Debut Win
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole chokes back tears after backlash to her podcast remarks: My mom was ‘offended’
    Page Six7 days ago
    Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims Diddy Drugged Him, Leading to His Stroke
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show1 day ago
    Diddy Shocks Internet With Instagram Post While Behind Bars
    hotnewhiphop.com7 days ago
    Teresa Earnhardt Rezoning 400 Acres Of Dale Earnhardt’s Farm To Be Turned Into An Industrial Complex
    Whiskey Riff1 day ago
    Olivia Dunne In Open Shirt Told To ‘Stick To Gymnastics’
    thenerdstash.com7 days ago
    Did Charleston White get shot in Chicago?
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Daniel Whelan helps save the day for Packers in win over Texans
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    Stephen A. Smith is hoping to get married and have a wife one day even though he is currently happy with his single life!
    playersbio.com7 days ago
    Mic'd-up Saquon Barkley classily turned down a chance at his rushing record so Eagles backups could play
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    Bill Belichick annihilates Giants general manager Joe Schoen
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    Lions’ Jameson Williams suspended for violating NFL PED policy
    New York Post1 day ago
    First look: Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders odds and lines
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    Commanders release former first-round pick Jamin Davis
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group17 hours ago
    College football fans were furious that Ohio State-Penn State game was chosen for Fox's Big Noon Saturday
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    L.C. Greenwood latest 'Steelers backlash' victim among Hall of Fame voters
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group19 hours ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    VIDEO: Deion Sanders Laughs In Barack Obama’s Face As He Responds To Former President’s Dig At Colorado Buffaloes Football Team
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Tragic Liam Payne Branded Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Most Evil' Before 45Ft Balcony Plunge Death: One Direction Singer Admitted He Was 'A Little Bit Fearful of That Man'
    RadarOnline6 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Cameron Heyward, Joey Porter Jr. share glowing reaction to Steelers' MNF uniforms
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group17 hours ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today21 hours ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy