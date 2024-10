Watch MSU head coach Jonathan Smith preview rivalry matchup vs. Michigan

Lansing State Journal

It’s rivalry week in East Lansing, Mich.

The Spartans will once again renew their intense rivalry with in-state foe Michigan on Saturday. Michigan State comes into this rivalry matchup looking to snap a two-game losing streak against the Wolverines.

Michigan State is 4-3 on the year following a convincing upset win over Iowa this past weekend. The Spartans are 2-2 in conference play with the victory as well.

Michigan is also 4-3 overall and 2-2 in Big Ten play this year. The Wolverines are coming into this game as a touchdown favorite despite a tough loss this past week at Illinois.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday from Michigan Stadium. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Hear what Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith had to say about the Spartans’ upcoming matchup against the Wolverines in the video below.

This video is courtesy of SpartanMag

