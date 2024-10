Jonathan Smith recalls 'Trouble with the Snap' play from Michigan State vs. Michigan rivalry

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Smith hasn’t been able to participate in the Michigan State football vs. Michigan rivalry yet, but that will change this weekend when the Spartans head to Ann Arbor to face their long-time rivals.

While Smith told the media he and his team have been learning a lot about the rivalry since joining the program, when asked specifically about any memories about the rivalry that stand out, Smith did allude to a certain moment that is enshrined in the memories of anyone who watched that game, on either side:

“I seem to remember some highlights. I remember a punter that …” Smith trailed off on Monday. “I’m not going there in regards to multiple (games), but that one stands out.”

Pretty clearly, Smith is referring to the infamous ‘Trouble with the Snap’ game from nine years ago, when the Spartans beat Michigan on a last second fumble recovery for a touchdown by Jalen Watts-Jackson on a Michigan punt. It’s a game that Jim Harbaugh says he still thinks about often and is still not over.

