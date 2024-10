Ravens announce two roster moves ahead of MNF matchup vs. Buccaneers

The Ravens announced two roster moves on Monday, ahead of the Monday night matchup against the Buccaneers. Baltimore signed undrafted free agent running back Chris Collier to the active roster after using his three practice squad elevations.

Rookie running back Rasheen Ali (ankle) has been ruled out against the Buccaneers after making his NFL debut in Week 6 with nine special teams snaps in the win over the Washington Commanders.

The team also elevated linebacker Kristian Welch from the practice squad to the active roster for tonight’s game in Tampa.