    College football fans were furious that Ohio State-Penn State game was chosen for Fox's Big Noon Saturday

    By Andrew Joseph,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47HXFd_0wGEFwPq00

    College football scheduling is always a balancing act for schools, conferences and TV networks.

    For the Big Ten, it gets even more difficult when you have members across multiple time zones and Fox, CBS and NBC all paying billions of dollars to broadcast games. Still, some games are meant to be played at night, and Nov. 2’s game between Ohio State and Penn State at Beaver Stadium is one of those games.

    Yet, Fox had different ideas, and fans aren’t happy — for good reason.

    The top-4 matchup was selected for next week’s Big Noon Saturday on Fox (and presumably the Big Noon Kickoff pregame show). That means that a game, which typically would have been a White Out under the lights, will be played in the day’s earliest window.

    Fox, as the primary rights holder, gets priority in selecting its preferred matchups. It was obviously going to pick Ohio State-Penn State, but Fox opting against using a night-game exception was a mistake here. You want to showcase the sport at its best, and a Penn State White Out at night is top-tier college football. Under the current agreement, the primetime window belongs to NBC.

    So while this does mean that Ohio State gets to avoid a night game at Beaver Stadium, the rest of the college football world had plenty to complain about.

    This was how Twitter/X reacted

    Comments / 94
    Add a Comment
    Fernando Frazier
    20m ago
    Ohio St. better get that defense together if they plan on making the playoffs. I mean damn you can't just let a qb sit in the pocket with no kinda rush what so ever and pick you apart. Burke had a rough night also
    Al Bundy 33
    3h ago
    so they will be crying when they get smoked. PSU over rated as usual.
    View all comments
