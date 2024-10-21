Open in App
    Eagles sign DB Tariq Castro-Fields

    By Glenn Erby,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48xk28_0wGDWgvu00

    The Eagles added another defensive back to the practice squad, signing Tariq Castro-Fields ahead of the team’s game against the Bengals in Week 8.

    The move comes after the team placed wide receiver John Ross on the practice squad injured list.

    Selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft out of Penn State, Castro-Fields was claimed off waivers by the Panthers after being released by the Commanders this summer.

    Castro-Fields played a total of nine snaps for Carolina this season. All of those looks came on special teams between Weeks 1 and 2.

    He was released on October 1.

    Castro-Fields has appeared in 102 career games with one start over the last three seasons.

