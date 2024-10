Commanders 'hopeful' Jayden Daniels can play vs. Bears in Week 8

One of the NFL season’s most anticipated rookie matchups might not happen, but the door isn’t closed.

Week 8 pits the Chicago Bears against the Washington Commanders, which means No. 1 pick Caleb Williams versus No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels. However, Daniels left Washington’s Week 7 win over the Panthers with a rib injury.

Washington head coach Dan Quinn provided an update on Monday, noting that Daniels is “week-to-week.” Quinn added,

“We’ll take him through all the steps in practice and assess how he’s doing … we’re hopeful he can play (against the Bears)”.

Both rookie quarterbacks have played well enough that, if the season ended today, Washington and Chicago would actually meet in the first round of the NFC playoffs, with the 5-2 Commanders currently the No. 2 seed and the 4-2 Bears holding the No. 7 seed.