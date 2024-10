Notre Dame will get one starter back for Navy, but one is still questionable

This whole season the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have battled various injuries to its team.

Already done for the season are multiple starters including offensive tackle Charles Jagusah, defensive linemen Jordan Botelho and Boubacar Traore and star cornerback Benjamin Morrison.

Luckily, offensive lineman billy schrauth’s injury wasn’t the season-ending variety, as Marcus Freeman let everyone know that he will be back this weekend. The question is what kind of role will he have, as that is yet to be determined and will be based off of practice this week.

As for kicker Mitch Jeter, who sat out this past weekends game, is still questionable for the contest against Navy. He warmed up, but was unable to see the field due to his groin injury.

Both players are important for the Irish, as the hope is that they will have enough time this week to get fully healthy and help Notre Dame get its seventh win for the year on Saturday.

Oct 12, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish kicker Mitch Jeter (98) kicks an extra point in the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

