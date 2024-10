Marcus Freeman knows what it will take for Notre Dame to reach the next level

While Notre Dame football had a solid 31-13 over Georgia Tech, but head coachnMarcus Freeman sees that there is another level for his team.

When speaking with the media on Monday to somewhat recap the victory and preview the game with Navy, the Irish lead man seemed somewhat despondent when discussing what transpired on Saturday afternoon.

Notre Dame didn’t close out the game until early in the fourth quarter, so there is plenty to improve on, as Freeman noted. He said that the message to the team will be “consistency is the key. Consistency is what it will take. It’s really not hard to sacrifice one day, one moment, one play, but consistency is greater than just temporary sacrifice. We got to continuously be obsessed with going from good to great. That’s what it takes to reach a full potential and have a constant strive for perfection.”

While he was happy with the outcome, there is still another level that this team can reach.

Oct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman shown during the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Hard to say that defensively there is another level, but if there is, this team could be very dangerous. As for the offense, this is the area where there is much more room for improvement, but they have taken some steps forward in the recent weeks.

If the Irish are able to make those leaps, it could very well be an exciting finish to the season.

