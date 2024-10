Florida football EDGE takes snaps at fullback in win vs. Kentucky

Florida football dominated the Kentucky Wildcats last week with a commanding 48-20 victory, showcasing a potent combination of explosive offense and standout defensive play.

Gators head coach Billy Napier credited the team’s improvement on defense after the game.

“Yeah, I think we got good kids, man,” Napier noted. “I mean, that’s at the root of all that. I could talk about the technical part, but it comes down to a selfless group that was solution-oriented, didn’t point a finger.”

Napier continued, “Obviously (I’m) disappointed (with) how we played early in the year. The staff took ownership. We had really good leadership at the player level. There was collaboration there.”

“Again, it goes back to what I said in here after game one,” Napier said about the defense when they gave up 41 points against the Miami Hurricanes. “They were embarrassed. We were embarrassed. So we had a decision to make, and I think obviously, (I’m) just really proud of the players. At the core, they want to do it the right way.”

Napier talks about EDGE Jack Pyburn

Napier also highlighted standout performances that have helped drive the team’s improvement such as edge defender Jack Pyburn. Pyburn finished the night with eight total tackles, four of which were solo.

“Look, Jack (Pyburn) was lights out,” Napier said. “You know, I think it’s a factor. Pyburn, he’s made our team better.”

Pyburn not only played on defense against Kentucky, but he also got two snaps in at the fullback position.

“We got some guys that are very vocal, have character and have shown good leadership,” Napier said. “Pyburn is in that (group), and he has a future as a fullback if he can’t play on the edge.”

Other Gators who have switched to the other side of the ball

Pyburn isn’t the only player who’s played on both sides of the ball for the Gators.

Redshirt senior Ja’Markis Weston transitioned to the EDGE position after playing wide receiver for five years with the Gators. Weston did not find his groove playing receiver and spent most of his time with the special teams unit.

Redshirt freshman Gavin Hill switched over to tight end after spending the majority of his time playing defensive end in high school.

“(He) played some tight end in the past,” Napier said of Hill’s recruitment. “I thought his senior tape was special. He played with a shoulder, tough as nails. Obviously, Coach Whittemore runs a great program over there. They made a great run in the playoff. He’s a Gator through and through. There’s just a different level of passion that he’s going to bring.”

Coming up for Florida

The Gators are off next week due to their bye week. The next matchup for Florida will be against the Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 2 in Jacksonville. That game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on ABC.

