Where do Spartans land in latest CBS Sports' bowl projections update?

Michigan State continues to remain stationed in the same spot in CBS Sports’ weekly bowl projections.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports released his updated bowl projections on Sunday, and Michigan State was once again in the mix and staying close to home. Palm has the Spartans landing in the Detroit Bowl and facing Eastern Michigan of the Mid-American Conference. This was the same projection Palm had for the Spartans the last few weeks.

The Spartans are now 4-3 overall and 2-2 in Big Ten play. Michigan State snapped a three-game losing streak this past weekend with a victory over Iowa.

Michigan State returns to the field this week in a rivalry road game against Michigan. Kickoff between the Spartans and Wolverines is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

