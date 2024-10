Injury update: Raiders send QB Aidan O'Connell to injured reserve with broken thumb

Initial speculation on Aidan O’Connell’s injury during Sunday’s game against the Rams was that he had broken his thumb. That speculation turned out to be true as revealed Monday morning and the team is sending the second year QB to injured reserve.

The expected timeline for O’Connell’s return is set at 4-6 weeks.

O’Connell broke the thumb on the follow-thru of a pass in which his hand hit the hand of an oncoming rusher. To add insult to the injury, the officials didn’t see it and flagged him for intentional grounding.

Gardner Minshew came in the game to replace O’Connell and will be the starter during his absence.

Minshew had been the starter for the first five games of the season until O’Connell was named the starter. This was just his second start this season.