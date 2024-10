Patriots coach Jerod Mayo challenges struggling rookie wide receiver

New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo still believes Ja’Lynn Polk will be a good NFL player, but he’s also honest about the rookie wide receiver’s current standing with the team.

“We need more from Polk. We need more concentration. He’ll be a good player in this league,” Mayo said after Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, via the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed.

Mayo called out Polk last week for needing to overcome mental hurdles, including the alarming number of dropped passes, and Polk responded by saying, “I believe I have the best hands in the league. So, I feel like my drops, that’s not an issue at all.”

The Washington product dropped all three of his targeted passes in Sunday’s game against Jacksonville. He also slipped on a missed two-point conversion attempt.

One has to wonder when Polk will start to get things going.

He is a rookie in the league, so development is expected. Nevertheless, it’s still a surprise that he hasn’t been much of a factor seven games into the season. Hopefully, he will be able to turn things around.