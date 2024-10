ESPN FPI still ranks Alabama highly despite loss at Tennessee

Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Even despite their on-field struggles in recent weeks, there is still no denying that the Alabama Crimson Tide are one of the most talented teams in not only the SEC, but college football as a whole.

That thought is backed up by ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI), which still has Alabama as the nation’s No. 3 team according to the statistic, even after the loss at Tennessee. Alabama is behind only top-ranked Ohio State and No. 2 Texas, who recently swapped spots within the top five.

This No. 3 ranking did not change from last week after the South Carolina win, while Tennessee jumped a spot to No. 6.

ESPN’s FPI also has some interesting projections for the Crimson Tide going forward now sitting at 5-2 overall, headlined by a 43.5% chance to make the College Football Playoff as on Monday, October 21. FPI also gives Alabama a 31.8% chance to win out, as well as only a 4.1% chance to win the SEC.

Now yes, there is no denying that Alabama has not looked like a top five team nationally in recent weeks. However, FPI still says that Alabama will be favorites in almost all of their matchups going forward, and if they can win out to finish the regular season with only two losses, then anything can happen when it comes to potentially making the College Football Playoff.