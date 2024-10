Jets' Aaron Rodgers had eye-opening 'energy' comments post-Steelers loss

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers turned some heads (again) with a couple of his comments following his team’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7.

Rodgers mentioned how he felt like the Jets (2-5) were “flat” in terms of energy both before and during the 37-15 loss to the Steelers (5-2).

“I just felt like the energy, it starts with me, the energy for whatever reason at halftime was a little flat. I felt like it was flat before the game too,” Rodgers said. “We all got to do better.”

The circumstances of the situation in New York carry a lot of weight here.

The season is not over, but a win was needed… and the contest was a prime-time feature on “Sunday Night Football.” But energy was flat? That’s not a good sign for any NFL team.

While specifically not saying it, interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich noted a lackluster effort in his post-game thoughts as well. Ulbrich pointed toward the later stage of the game above all else.

“That game, especially that second half, that’s not who this team is,” Ulbrich said via video conference. “That’s not good enough and that starts with me and the coaching staff and it goes down to every single player on this team. We can all give more and we will give more. We have what we need. That is not who we are.”

On top of needing a win and the prime-time factor, the Jets are fresh off trading for All-Pro receiver Davante Adams and firing head coach Robert Saleh. All these combined to make Rodgers’ thoughts alarming.

Rodgers’ full post-game breakdown can be found in the clip below: