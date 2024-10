Coveted CB decommits from Rutgers following Florida game day visit

Florida football is in prime position to bring in cornerback Kaylib Singleton after his decommitment from Rutgers.

Singleton, a three-star recruit out of Oakleaf High School in Orange Park, Florida, made a visit to Gainesville this past weekend which saw the Gators 48-20 blowout victory over the Kentucky Wildcats.

Singleton announced his decommitment on Sunday night.

“I’m truly thankful for the hospitality Rutgers have shown me since my commitment and I appreciate the coaching staff for giving me an opportunity to play for their school,” Singleton said. “I am decommitting and I’ve decided to reopen my recruitment.”

Singleton talks about the Gators

“I would say things have been smooth,” he said when talking with 247Sports last week. “I like their personality, and the way they coach. I talk to them on a personal level, and I feel like they’re real cool people, and real cool coaches. I like being around them, so that’s why I’ve still visited. They have good energy.”

Singleton on the visit to Gainesville

“I like the relationship I built with the players,” Singleton said according to Swamp247 after the visit. “I went to their dorm rooms and stuff, and we talked.”

He went on to say, “I just like the school and football-wise, that’s what stands out to me. Getting to know the coaches, they just got a new coach, Beyah Rasool. I got to know him a lot, and building relationships with them. He was taking us places so I got to talk to him a lot. He was cool.”

Recruiting Summary

According to 247Sports, Singleton is listed as the No. 82 player in the state of Florida and ranked No. 60 in the country at the cornerback position. According to the On3 Sports recruiting prediction machine, the Gators have a 95.1% chance of landing the three-star cornerback.

