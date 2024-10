Cardinals should ride with TE Trey McBride vs. Chargers in NFL week 7

Instead of falling into a panic, the Arizona Cardinals should lean on tight end Trey McBride to reignite their offense Monday night against the L.A. Chargers.

The Chargers may crowd the line of scrimmage in hopes of stopping running back James Conner so quarterback Kyler Murray may need to soften off their man coverage with the intermediate passing attack.

Murray can look for McBride on three-step drops to keep the Cardinals’ offense in short down and distance or allow McBride’s size to be an asset in the red-zone.

McBride enters Week 7 with 28 catches on 38 just targets, and 271 receiving yards. His reliability has been unquestionable thus far.

Even if McBride doesn’t get a high volume of targets, his ability to soften up the Chargers’ linebackers and safeties by getting chunk plays can open up running lanes for Conner out of the backfield.

If the Cardinals can dictate at the line of scrimmage, they’ll give themselves a solid chance to win this game at home.

Get more Cardinals and NFL coverage from Cards Wire’s Jess Root and others by listening to the latest on the Rise Up, See Red podcast. Subscribe on Spotify, YouTube or Apple podcasts.