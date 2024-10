Can Mike Jerrell be a gem for the Seahawks moving forward?

The Seattle Seahawks were essentially forced to start sixth-round rookie offensive tackle Mike Jerrell at right tackle against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7. Seattle was down to their fourth-choice right tackle, with perceived starter Abe Lucas still on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Elsewhere, George Fant is on IR, and Stone Forsythe is nursing a hand injury that sidelined him. Veteran signing Jason Peters remains on the practice squad.

In the heartwarming story of the weekend, Jerrell, who played college football at D-III Findlay, was outstanding in Sunday’s dominant 34-14 win over the Falcons. Jerrell played 60 total offensive snaps. The Seahawks scored 34 points and starting quarterback Geno Smith was sacked on just one occasion.

Pro Football Focus credited Jerrell with allowing four pressures, all of which were classified as hurries. He did not allow Seattle’s lone sack, earning a pass-blocking grade of 58.3. PFF also assigned Jerrell a 57.1 score as a run blocker, and he was whistled for one penalty.

“It felt like a dream come true,” Jerrell said at his locker during the post-game media scrum. “It goes to show, trust in your coaches and everything they say. I bought into the [Seahawks] program. They set the plan out for me. Obviously I had to come in and work for it, it wasn’t given to me. They got me to this point.”

The Seahawks have struggled to protect Smith this season. Right tackle has understandably been a recurring sore spot. Jerrell performed significantly better than Forsythe has. Jerrell should remain in the starting lineup until Fant and/or Lucas are prepared to return.